Plenty of Easter egg fun across Sussex with the National Trust

The National Trust and Cadbury are teaming up to offer families a fun Easter weekend across Sussex.
Spokeswoman Hannah Elliott said: “Bring the whole family together this Easter and treat your loved ones to the magic of a Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt (April 19-22).
“Get ready for a long weekend of fun and discovery as you spot the first signs of spring, and experience nature bursting into life at the special places the National Trust looks after. Become a nature detective and follow the clues to finish your adventure with a delicious, chocolatey treat.
“There are more than 10 Cadbury Easter Egg Hunts to choose from across Sussex, guaranteeing a fun-filled Easter for everyone. You could search for exotic plants at Sheffield Park and Garden, take a nature themed trail round the garden at Nymans, or hunt for nature clues at Petworth.
“To discover a Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt at a National Trust property near you, visit http://www.cadbury.co.uk/easter.”
Events coming up:
Alfriston Clergy House
Polegate. BN26 5TL
Tel: 01323 871961
Spring nature trail
Sat 6 – Wed 17 Apr 10.30am-4.30pm
(Closed Thu & Fri)
Self-led nature trail around the garden.
Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt
Fri 19 – Mon 22 Apr 10.30am-4.30pm
Search around the garden for hidden bunnies and claim a chocolate prize.
Usual admission, £2 per trail
******
Sheffield Park and Garden
Sheffield Park. TN22 3QX
Tel: 01825 790231
Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt
Sat 6 Apr to Mon 22 Apr
Adventure awaits as you become an intrepid exotic plant hunter.
Usual admission, £3.30 per trail
******
Birling Gap
BN20 0AB
Tel: 01323 423197
Cadburys Easter Egg Hunt
Sat 6 – Mon 22 Apr 10am-3pm
Follow clues, answer questions and complete the challenge to win a prize.
Free entry, £3.50 per trail
******
Nymans
Handcross. RH17 6EB
Tel: 01444 405250
Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt
Sat 6 – Mon 22 Apr 10.30am-4pm
Seek out the golden letters hidden in the garden to reveal Nymans’ nature spells and claim your chocolate prize.
Usual admission, £3 per trail
Easter holidays:
Inspired by Nature
Mon 8 – Fri 12 & Mon 15 – Thu 18 Apr 2-4.30pm
From leaf crowns to bark rubbing, keep your little nature explorers busy with guided activities.
Donations welcome
******
Petworth House and Park
Petworth. GU28 0AE
Tel: 01798 342207
Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt
Sat 6 – Mon 22 Apr
Bunny’s friends have gone missing. Find them with map and compass to earn your chocolate reward.
Usual admission, £3 per trail
******
Standen House and Garden
East Grinstead. RH19 4NE
Tel: 01342 323029
Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt
Sat 6 – Mon 22 Apr
Join in the Easter fun with a nature themed trail in the garden.
Usual admission, £3 per trail
******
Uppark House and Garden
South Harting. GU31 5QR
Tel: 01730 825415
Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt
Sat 6 Apr – Mon 22 Apr 10am-4pm
Woodland animals have come out to play this Easter in our garden and meadow.
Usual admission, £2 per trail
******
Devil’s Dyke & Saddlescombe Farm
Nr Brighton. BN45 7DE Tel: 01273 857712
Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt
Sat 20 – Mon 22 Apr 11am-3pm
Follow the clues, answer the questions, complete the challenges and win a chocolate prize
Free entry, £3 per trail
Meet at Devil’s Dyke car park
******
Devil’s Dyke egg rolling competition
Mon 22 Apr 10.45am-12noon
Bring your own decorated egg, try your luck at this Easter custom. Best decorated egg competition too.
Free entry, £1 activity
Meet at Devil’s Dyke car park
******
Woolbeding Countryside
Midhurst. GU29 9RR Tel: 01730 816638
Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt
Sun 21 Apr 11am–3pm
Family fun with egg decorating and rolling, nature trail, egg shy, egg and spoon race, face painting, crafts.
Free entry, £3 per trail
******
Swan Barn Farm
Haslemere. GU27 2NX
Tel: 01428 652359
Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt
Sat 20 Apr 10.30am–3pm
Family fun through fields and woods
Spot the clues and collect letters.
Free entry, £3 per trail
