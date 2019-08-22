Noël Coward’s hilarious comedy Me and The Girls

The Devonshire Park Theatre hosts the stage premiere of Sir Noël Coward’s hilarious and evocative musical comedy of the last days of vaudeville, Me and The Girls from 17 – 21 September.

James Gaddas best-known as Governor Neil Grayling in ITV’s hit series Bad Girls, and for West End shows including Billy Elliot, Mamma Mia and Spamalot (as King Arthur) stars as George Banks, one of the era’s biggest vaudeville stars.

George Banks has been touring Europe since the end of World War Two – always with his troupe of girls. It’s the 1960s now, and he’s running out of steam.

But in his mind, he’s still up there with the best – George Banks and His Bombshells!

George thinks back on his life with ‘the girls’, the dance troupe of which he was the manager and single male performer.

With hits from the classic Coward songbook such as Mad about the Boy, Sail Away, If Love Were All and Bad Times Just Around the Corner.

The cast also includes Nicola Bryan, Jessica Brydges, Stephanie Cremona, Lara Lewis, Natalie Quarry, Lydia Shaw and Tom Self.

Based on Coward’s original short story, Me and the Girls was aired as a TV movie in 1985.

This new stage adaption is by Richard Stirling, best-selling author of Julie Andrews: An Intimate Biography, and directed and choreographed by Stewart Nicholls, one of the most prolific musical and pantomime directors in the UK.

The show runs 7.45pm each evening with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets priced £22 - £29.50 available from Box office 01323 412000 or book online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk