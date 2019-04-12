Four of the best family-friendly events in East Sussex

Looking for something for the whole family to do this month? Here are four of the best upcoming events...

Hop along to Notcutts for a free Easter bunny trail

Notcutts Garden Pride Garden Centre in Ditchling is hosting fun activities for children and families over the Easter holidays.

Kids can join a free Lindt Gold Bunny trail around the garden centre with the challenge of finding four bunnies playing hide and seek among the plants. Children can win a tasty chocolate treat at the end and there’s also a chance to win an egg-stra special Lindt Easter hamper worth £50 by writing down each of the bunny names on the activity sheet.

Children can also get closer to nature by decorating their own bird box. For £5.49 each, children can paint and decorate their own box, ready to encourage more feathered friends into the garden for spring.

Gary West, general manager at Notcutts, said: “We look forward to welcoming local families to Notcutts to join in with our free Lindt Bunny trail and our ‘cracking’ craft activity. If you’re stuck for ideas in the holidays, hop-along to Notcutts and join the fun!”

Colourful characters and silly songs in Treasure Island

LP Creatives bring some swashbuckling fun to Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, next week.

Treasure Island is at the venue on Wednesday, April 17 (1pm and 5pm), and Thursday, April 18 (1pm), offering plenty of crazy characters and high-energy songs.

The show is ideal for ages three to eight and tickets cost £15 for adults and £13 for children. Family tickets (two adults and two children) cost £52 and the Premium Club price is £12.

This hilarious family production is from the producers of the Chequer Mead annual pantomime.

Call the box office on 01342 302000.

Gyles aims to celebrate all things theatrical

Gyles Brandreth brings Break A Leg! to Brighton’s Komedia on Monday, April 15 (7.30pm).

The actor and Countdown star is using the tour to celebrate all things theatrical.

Gyles said: “My audiences are guaranteed two hours without Brexit. My show is about showbusiness and about entertainment and I talk about a lot of old actors and some new ones.

“I reflect on some of the greats, people like Wolfit and Olivier, people who were born before the First World War, and I suppose if there is a message, it is that life goes on.”

Tickets cost £20. Call the box office on 0845 293 8480.

Suitable for ages 11+. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

A fast-paced and fabulous comedy crime caper

The Comedy About a Bank Robbery is at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre from Tuesday to Saturday, April 16-20 (7.30pm)

A spokesperson said: “Following the phenomenal sell-out success of their multi award-winning The Play That Goes Wrong, Mischief Theatre return with their latest fast and fabulous comedy caper, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery. A priceless diamond has been entrusted to the city bank, an institution so corrupt that even the security guards are on the take. Can it be safely stored or will it all go horribly wrong?”

There will be a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Call 01323 412 000.

Suitable for ages 11+.