Deathtrap at the Devonshire Park Theatre - Comedy thriller set for extended run

Ira Levin’s Tony Award nominated comedy thriller Deathtrap comes to the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne for an extended run from July 10 to 20.

Sidney Bruhl is an accomplished and celebrated playwright, but he is suffering from a crippling bout of writer’s block.

Deathtrap

When he receives a stunning script for a gripping thriller from a student for feedback Sidney sees a way out.

This could be just the thing he needs to conquer Broadway once again.

Persuading his wife to help him plagiarise the work, his plan seems foolproof, until the original writer puts in an appearance at his house causing events to take an unexpected and sinister turn.

This gripping chiller is packed with a dizzying array of twists and turns to keep audience on the very edge of their seats.

The production holds the record for the longest-running comedy thriller on Broadway where it ran for 1,793 performances and in 1982 it was adapted for film starring Michael Caine and Christopher Reeve.

The show comes from the producers of last summer’s Dial M For Murder and Don’t Dress for Dinner, Phil&Ben Productions, who are proud to bring one of the most successful plays in its genre to Eastbourne.

Written by award-winning playwright and author Ira Levin (Rosemary’s Baby, The Stepford Wives and Critics Choice), Deathtrap promises a night of murder, deceit, innocent dialogue with hidden sinister meanings, plot reversals and unexpected turns of events; an ingenious maze of twists and turns that will keep audiences guessing until the very end!

Don’t miss this thrilling summer night out, directed by Phil Stewart. Audiences are guaranteed to be spending the entire interval discussing their prime suspect, but will any get it right?

Deathtrap is at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from Wednesday July 10 – Saturday 20, evening performances from Tuesday to Saturday at 7.45pm with Wednesday and Saturday 2.30pm matinees.

Tickets are priced from £16 and concessions available for evening performances; to book call the box office on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk which now gives the option to print tickets at home and choose your seat based on the views which it offers.

Concessions £1.50 off (7.45pm only), Under 16s and students £9, under 25s £10.

Groups buy over 10 tickets receive 10 per cent off (7.45pm only), and Friends of the Devonshire Park Theatre 25 per cent (first night and Tuesday night only).