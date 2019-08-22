Celebrating the life and music of Ivor Novello

The Royal Hippodrome Theatre presents Dear Ivor and His Leading Ladies a celebration of the life and music of Ivor Novello.

Ivor Novello was the foremost composer of the romantic musical during the ‘30s to the ‘50s. This affectionate tribute show centres around the leading ladies that inspired him to write them.

His shows were heavily influenced by the operettas that he had grown up with but had a highly individual style of their own. Blending musicals with opera, operetta and both modern and classical dance, these shows were considered something of an anachronism in their own time, but that was part of their appeal.

Among Novello’s well-known songs are Keep the Home Fires Burning, Fold Your Wings and Shine Through My Dreams

His ‘Leading Ladies,’ who influenced him over years included Dorothy Dickson, Mary Ellis, Olive Gilbert, Roma Beaumont and Vanessa Lee, will be featured throughout this fitting tribute show.

Dear Ivor and His Leading Ladies will be performed at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre. Sunday September 1 at 3pm. Tickets from £13 available from the box office 01323 802020 or book online at www.royalhippodrome.com