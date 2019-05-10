Britain’s Got Talent star returns to Eastbourne

Following a hugely successful show in 2018 La Voix is returning to The Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Thursday May 16.

Described by David Walliams as a born entertainer, La Voix puts on an exceptional show is packed with a blend of comedy and live vocals all backed by a live band.

La Voix is best known for her show-stopping appearances on Britain’s Got Talent backed by The London Gay Big Band. Her final audition alone received 300,000 YouTube hits in the first 24 hours.

For the past decade she has been entertaining audiences on stage, screen and arenas around the world and has had the privilege of starring alongside some of the biggest names in show business including Mickey Rooney, Cilla Black, Bobby Davro, Pamela Anderson, Brigitte Nielson, Ruby Wax and David Gest.

La Voix has appeared in music videos including; Katie Melua’s Call Off The Search, Billiam’s We are the Beautiful Ones and Attic Lights’ Bring You Down. She impersonated Liza Minnelli and sang with David Gest on Channel 4’s The Friday Night Project, was a special guest to Spandau Ballet at the 02 Arena and performed for Princes William and Harry at their New Year’s Eve party on two consecutive years.

