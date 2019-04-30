Arts groups collaborate for Eastbourne evening of stories and song

Two arts groups are collaborating to produce an evening of stories and song in Eastbourne.

Soul Bay Press and Chalk Horse Music are hosting a free event full of folk music, magical writing and spoken word linking far flung worlds to local history.

The evening, will be at the The Towner Art Gallery, Eastbourne on Friday May 3 from 7pm.

To accompany the literary and musical fun there will be chips and a DJ in the bar.

The evening will have five musicians, two authors and one poet; Chalk Horse Music, Samantha Herron and Howard Cunnell and Andrew Franks.