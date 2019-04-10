A household name for five decades Jasper Carrott is back on tour and coming to Eastbourne

“Laughter is the best medicine. Unless you’re diabetic, and then insulin comes pretty high on the list.”

Brummie comedy legend Jasper Carrott has a place forever in the hearts of TV viewers and theatre audiences for observations just like that, and now Eastbourne fans have the chance to see him perform live at the Congress Theatre.

His is a career that has spanned five decades and first started when Jasper became resident compére at the Boggery Folk Club in Birmingham in the mid-seventies. There he discovered his talent for comedy, and his inability to sing; the rest, as they say, is history.

A hugely popular stalwart of the British folk club scene, his comedy single Funky Moped shot to the top of the British pop charts in 1975, establishing him as a household name overnight. Television helped Jasper hit the heights in the 1980s onwards with programmes such as An Audience With Jasper Carrott, Carrott’s Lib, and Carrott’s Commercial Breakdown.

He performs on Friday May 10 at 7.30pm but has now added an extra date in the theatre on Saturday May 11 due to high demand for seats - tickets cost from £22.50 - £30 available from 01323 412000 or go to www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Stand Up And Rock sees Jasper back with a new stand up show, performing alongside his musical compatriots Bev Bevan, the drummer and founding member of The Move and ELO who, as well as being Jasper’s mate, has rock star credentials to dream of. Bev’s band is one of the finest around and features Geoff Turton from the Rockin Berries, Phil Tree (Ex Wizzard) and renowned session musicians Abby Brant and singer Suzi Woo.