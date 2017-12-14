Enjoy lights, fun and food at Sovereign Shines tonight

This Christmas sees the Sovereign Harbour community come together to celebrate Christmas.

The Waterfront businesses, local harbour residents, boat owners, the Yacht Club, the Berth Holders Association and Premier Marinas have all got together to make Sovereign Harbour shine in aid of the local lifeboat charity.

There is a family fun event today from 5-7pm when visitors can watch Father Christmas arrive by lifeboat. Kids will also be able to meet film characters Buzz Lightyear and Woddy, plus amazing characters from Eastbourne Cosplay. There will be music from the More Radio outside broadcast team and a wide variety of drinks and nibbles available.