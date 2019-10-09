Enjoy Glenn Miller’s toe-tapping tunes at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre

The Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre for a swinging autumn afternoon of music.

The toe-tapping event features the legendary bandleader’s greatest hits and starts at 3pm on Sunday, October 12.

Charismatic bandleader Ray McVay and the orchestra aim to capture the magic of the ’30s and ’40s as they perform classics like ‘Strike Up the Band’, ‘Little Brown Jug’, ‘Chattanooga Choo Choo’, ‘American Patrol’, ‘In the Mood’ and ‘The Dambusters March’.

Special guests Swing Time Jivers will also perform high-energy Lindy Hop dance moves, which were made popular in the 1940s, to tunes such as ‘Don’t Fence Me In’ and ‘Begin the Beguine’.

Ray started the Glenn Miller Orchestra in 1988, getting permission from the Glenn Miller estate to form a British-based Glenn Miller Orchestra. It’s not simply a tribute act, but a band that aims to be true to everything Glenn Miller created.

The guest vocalists for this concert are Mark Porter and Catherine Sykes and the whole ensemble will perform the second half in the World War II uniforms of the US Army Air Force.

Tickets cost £22.50, £29.50 or £32.50. Groups of ten or more get 20 percent off of the top two prices. Call 01323 412000 or visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

