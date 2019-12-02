Elvis Years tribute offers Christmas with The King

The Elvis Years brings the ultimate rock ’n’ roll Christmas Party to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre this winter.

The smash-hit musical tribute to The King starts at 7.30pm on Saturday, December 21.

This version of the show features a special seasonal twist. It offers all the hits like ‘Hound Dog’, ‘Devil in Disguise’ and ‘All Shook Up’, but it also contains a selection of festive favourites like ‘Blue Christmas’, ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ and ‘Walking in a Winter Wonderland’.

Tickets for this early Christmas treat cost £26 (concessions £2 off, groups of ten or more get £2 off). Call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit Click here.

