Educating Rita, Michael McIntyre and Milkshake Live: Eastbourne Theatres ready for a packed 2020

Eastbourne Theatres have announced a busy start to 2020 with a series of superb shows at the Congress and Devonshire Park Theatre in January and February.

The first is the spectacular pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, which runs until January 12.

Then the London Philharmonic Orchestra offers an afternoon of beautiful music on January 19 (3pm). A Sea Change at the Congress theatre features: Mendelssohn Overture, The Hebrides; Haydn Cello Concerto in C; Brahms Symphony No. 4; Thomas Blunt, conductor; and Laura van der Heijden, cello.

Comedy fans can enjoy two evenings with Michael McIntyre who presents his Big World Tour warm-up shows at the Congress on January 21 and 28 (8pm, £27, suitable for ages 14+).

The smash hit Spirit of The Dance is at the Congress on Sunday, January 26 (7.30pm). The show aims to take audiences around the world of dance with Scottish, Flamenco, Latin, Salsa, Street Dance, Hip Hop and American Tap. Tickets cost £20-£27 (£17 for under 16s).

The Official I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue Stage Tour comes to the Congress Theatre on Sunday, February 2 (7.30pm, £29). Join Tim Brooke-Taylor, Tony Hawks, Miles Jupp, Richard Osman and host Jack Dee for an unmissable evening.

The Classic Rock Show, which pays tribute to the world’s all time classic rock greats, takes place on Thursday, February 6 (7.30pm, £28.50, premium tickets £38.50). Then, Paul Carrack’s 20/20 Tour arrives at the venue on February 8 (7.30pm, £36.50, £41.50), followed by Beautiful – The Carole King Musical from Tuesday to Saturday, February 11-15 (£32-£52).

Eastbourne residents can welcome in the New Year for the second time with the Chinese New Year Extravaganza on Saturday, February 15 (2.30pm, £18.50-£22.50, Devonshire Park Theatre). It features acrobatics, jugglers, magic, Dragon Dance, live instruments and more.

The next big show is Willy Russell’s Educating Rita, which comes to the Devonshire Park Theatre from February 17-22 (7.45pm, Weds and Sat 2.30pm). It stars Stephen Tompkinson as Frank and Jessica Johnson as Rita.

Milkshake Live – Milkshake Monkey’s Musical offers lots of fun for kids and parents at the Congress Theatre on Friday, February 21 (12pm, 3pm. It stars Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer & Shine, Digby Dragon, Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and the Floogals, alongside two Milkshake presenters.

Other shows in February

Anton & Erin Dance Those Magical Movies at the Congress Theatre on Thursday, February 20 (7.30pm, £32-£46).

Rob Beckett – Wallop, Congress Theatre, Saturday, February 22, 8pm, £25.

London Philharmonic Orchestra – Light and Shadow, Congress Theatre, Sunday, February 23 (3pm, £15-£30, Premium seats £35).

Absurd Person Singular, Devonshire Park Theatre, Tuesday to Saturday, February 25-29, £18-£25.50.

Queen Symphonic – A Rock Orchestra Experience, Congress Theatre, Wednesday, February 26, 7.30pm, £37-£48.

Call 01323 412000 or visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Jack & The Beanstalk, review: Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne. Click here to read more.

Aladdin, pantomime review: White Rock Theatre. Click here to read more.

Concentus Sings Christmas in Eastbourne, review. Click here to read more.