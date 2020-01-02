Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra’s Young Soloist Competition starts this weekend

Dozens of talented young musicians head to Eastbourne College this weekend for the annual Young Soloist Competition.

On Saturday and Sunday, January 4-5, around 30 players from music colleges in the UK and abroad will present a 15-minute performance of a contrasting programme of their choice.

The event will feature brass, piano, string and wind instruments, and music lovers are welcome to drop in between competitors,

There is no need to reserve seats and viewers can leave after each performance. There will be a £5 charge to cover expenses with tea and coffee provided.

The competition runs from 2pm until 6.30pm on both days at the Birley Centre, 4 Carlisle Road, and the performers will be judged by four adjudicators.

The final round of the competition takes place on Sunday, January 27, (2pm, £10 on the door only, refreshments included). Four or five competitors will offer a 20-minute performance of two contrasting concerto movements and the winner will get to play a concerto with ESO.

To find out more visit www.eso.org.uk or call 07780 993801.

