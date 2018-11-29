Eastbourne Old Town launches Christmas Market 2018

The Christmas fair in Old Town, Eastbourne, is back full of fun and seasonal cheer from Saturday December 1.

The event brings together community and traders in the oldest part of town and has a historic feel with old time fair rides, Santa Claus, morris dancers, stalls with local produce for sale, choirs, mulled wine and hot chestnuts.

It is held in Crown Street in Old Town’s Motcombe village shopping area, packed with sights, sounds and smells of the season. Proceeds go to Winter Night Shelter helping to shelter the homeless over the coldest months of the year. Photo by Graham Huntley.

read more: Singer Helen Ward-Jackson brings divas to Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome