Eastbourne Film Society offers richly rewarding documentaries

This autumn sees the Eastbourne Film Society embarking on an exciting new venture.

A society spokesperson said: “Starting this September the society is presenting the first of four monthly films.

“The titles are new to Eastbourne and all are regarded by the society as among the best to have been released over the past 12 months.

“However, if quality has always been key to their choice of films, two aspects are entirely fresh. As before seats will be available for the general public, but these presentations will be at Towner Cinema which is screening them as a collaboration between the cinema and the society.

“Furthermore, these monthly screenings are designed to put the spotlight on a category of film not always given the attention it deserves: the documentary.

“Mansel Stimpson, the chair of the Eastbourne Film Society, is convinced that in recent times the best documentaries have outshone releases in other categories and the season is designed to convince doubters as to just how richly rewarding such films can be. This is well illustrated by the opening choice, Children of the Snow Land, which screens on Thursday, September 19, at 4.30pm.

“Filmed in Nepal by Zara Balfour and Marcus Stephenson, this film brings out the beauty of the country’s rural areas, but is also socially concerned and deeply involving on a personal level.

“These latter elements stem from the fact that in Nepal children in remote areas are too cut off to obtain any real chance of education unless their parents send them to a recently established school in Kathmandu. This establishment known as Snowland was set up for this very purpose, but such are the distances that attending the school involves being sent away from home for years.

“In this unforgettable film we follow three such students (two girls and one boy) who some years on are able to take the difficult journey home for the first time.

“As each one makes this visit to their respective villages, we share in this important moment in their lives.”

Bookings can be made at Towner Cinema or at www.townereastbourne.org.uk.

East Sussex entertainment listings, September 13-19. Click here to find out more.

Four things to do in Hastings. Click here to find out more.

Four things to do in Eastbourne. Click here to find out more.

Four things to do in East Sussex. Click here to find out more.

An interview with Tim Rice-Oxley from Keane. Click here to find out more.