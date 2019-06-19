Eastbourne Bandstand’s busy week of great shows

Eastbourne Bandstand has a busy programme of events for the next week.

There’s a Supremes Tribute Show Friday (June 21) with the Arrindell Sisters, and on Saturday The Who Tribute Show, With Who Are You.

A traditional afternoon concert with The Heroes Band takes place on Sunday (June 23) at 3pm. (doors open 2.30pm), later that evening a Dolly Parton Tribute Show takes to the stage at 8pm, With Dolly’s Night in Nashville. A 1812 Fireworks and Proms Concert is planned on Wednesday (June 26).

For tickets go to EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, the Seafront Office, Tourist Information Centre or call 01323 410611.