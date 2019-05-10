Eastbourne artists’ showcase back women’s charity

John and Helen Warren had a most successful two weekends in April when they hosted the Big House, one of Eastbourne Artists Spring Open Houses.

Fourteen artists and designers displayed a variety of ceramics, paintings, prints, jewellery and textiles in their house in Prideaux Road. Included was the metalwork pieces created by the late coppersmith Sam Fanaroff. Sam, who was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the crafts, died in February, and his widow, Mary Jo, kindly allowed the Big House to show his work.

The Big House supported Wayfinder Woman, a charity which helps women find better lives by building their self-confidence and skill sets and helping women to challenge any barriers that prevent them from volunteering, finding a job, getting promotion or running a business,

John and Helen were delighted to present Laura Murphy, Director of Wayfinder Woman, with a cheque for £400.

The money will be put towards the running and maintenance of the “womenofeastbourne.co.uk” website.

To find out more about this charity see: www.wayfinderwoman.com .