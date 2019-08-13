Eastbourne Airbourne 2019: Soaring pop music on the bandstand

The bandstand is the place for pop lovers to be to watch Eastbourne’s International Airshow this weekend.

The Little Mix Experience are up first on Friday, August 16 (8pm, £7.95 in advance, kids £5.95), offering all of the girl group’s hits in a high-energy tribute show.

The Take That Experience

Little Mix were the first band to win The X Factor back in 2011 and have since won a Brit Award for best single, had four number one hits in the UK, and become one of the biggest girl groups since the Spice Girls.

On Saturday, August 17, The Take That Experience hit the stage with a show that audiences will ‘Never Forget’. Fans can expect sing-along tunes like ‘Relight My Fire’, ‘Everything Changes But You’ and ‘Sure’. The gig starts at 8pm and tickets cost £7.95 in advance (kids £5.95).

Take That rose to prominence in the early ’90s and have gone on to have 12 number one singles and eight number one albums in the UK.

Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders can get 10 percent off of their tickets.

A spokesperson said: “Once again the Eastbourne Bandstand is the place to be to watch the Eastbourne International Airshow as the venue offers the best seats to watch the four day flying spectacular.

“With the opportunity to reserve seating, it offers excellent, uninterrupted views right across the flying display line.

“Guests will be able to enjoy one of the best UK air shows from the comfort of their reserved seat plus there will a bar serving refreshments and snacks throughout the duration of the event.”

The next instalment in the Big Band and Swing Sound Season will be hosted by Brighton Swing Sound on Thursday, August 22 (£5 in advance, kids £2.50). The concert aims to bring the golden age of jazz and swing back to life with a selection of songs to get audiences dancing.

Click here to find out more about gigs at Eastbourne Bandstand, visit the Seafront Office or Tourist Information Centre, or simply call 01323 410611.

Click here to find out more about Eastbourne’s International Airshow.

