Drusillas Park is full of Christmas fun activity

It’s wintry out there so little ones can lose themselves in a world of magic and enchantment this Christmas at Drusillas Park.

The elves on Drusillas Estate team have already made the Christmas Cottage cosy for Santa, so children can already go for a special visit. Santa Claus will be returning to his Christmas Cottage during upcoming weekends then daily from December 13-23.

Everyone who visits Santa will be given a special gift to take away. Drusillas has its stunning Christmas light display every day until January 1.

There will be opportunity to come face-to-face with a husky in The Husky Cave. The loveable canines will be waiting to meet and greet visitors at intervals throughout the day at weekends. There is also reindeer, face-painting, adventure play, Go Safari! and Hello Kitty Secret Garden.

Open from 10am daily.

For more information, please telephone 01323 874100 or visit the website at www.drusillas.co.uk.

