Doctor Dolittle searches for a big snail at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre

The classic tale of kindness to animals trots, crawls and flies onto Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre stage in the family musical Doctor Dolittle.

The production will be at the venue from Wednesday to Saturday, June 5-8.

Eastbourne Stagers present Doctor Dolittle. Picture by Tom Lynn

Performances start at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “All of the characters we’ve come to love through the stories of Hugh Lofting and the magical movie musical are given new life in the stage version.

“The musical tells the tale of a wacky but kind Doctor who can talk to animals, taking audiences on a journey from the small English village of Puddleby-On-The-Marsh to the far corners of the world.

“Doctor Dolittle is wrongly accused of murder and, once pronounced innocent, continues with his search for the Great Pink Sea Snail – the oldest and wisest of the creatures on earth.”

Eastbourne Stagers present Doctor Dolittle. Picture by Tom Lynn

This is an amateur production by the Eastbourne Stagers.

Tickets cost £13-£15.

Call the box office on 01323 412000 or purchase tickets at eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Elton John, Robbie Williams and ’70s rock tributes at Eastbourne Bandstand. Click here to read more.