Discover The Lost Fort in Newhaven this half term

New for February half term is The Lost Fort at Newhaven Fort - an immersive experience celebrating the town’s rich historical link to pre-Roman history.

The focus of the displays and space highlight the wealth of the local history of East Sussex, the Ouse Valley and Newhaven, using extensive research and collaboration between the exhibition design team and local experts to promote numerous relevant local ancient history sites.

‘Portholes to the Past’ in the floor and walls hold objects and images, while a hunter gatherer shelter has been constructed using hazel, reeds and natural twine to resemble the remains of a structure found at Streat Lane near Plumpton, Lewes.

Visitors can also produce their own ‘cave art’ which will be displayed.

Also taking place this half term is ‘Spy Week’ where visitors can use their top detective skills to uncover the secrets in the Morse-code quiz trail.

There is a chance to adopt a disguise and take a selfie to show friends, and get hands-on with the arts and crafts.

For more information, visit www.newhavenfort.org.uk/

