Deep Purple star performs classic hits in East Sussex

Glenn Hughes, the former bassist and singer of Deep Purple, is set to play the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, this autumn.

‘Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live’ starts at 7pm on Saturday, November 16. Tickets cost £28.50 from the box office on 01424 229111 or online at www.dlwp.com.

The tour promises a thrilling, turn-back-the-clocks experience in which the musician will pay homage to his time in the MK 3 and MK 4 incarnations of one of the most influential rock groups ever.

This is the first time Glenn has performed a show featuring only Deep Purple songs since his last gig with the band at the Liverpool Empire in 1976.

A spokesperson said: “Deep Purple took a quantum leap when the then 20-year-old Glenn Hughes was seconded from British funk-rock outfit Trapeze in mid-1973. As bassist and co-vocalist (with David Coverdale), he helped steer the legendary rock group in the progressive direction of Burn (1974), Stormbringer (1974) and Come Taste the Band (1975), while touring the world for three years.

“His solo debut album Play Me Out (1977) preceded later albums with Black Sabbath and Gary Moore. The past 25 years have seen a rush of solo work and collaborations for the ‘Voice of Rock’ including mega hit America: What Time Is Love? with the KLF in 1992, and four critically acclaimed top selling studio albums released between 2010 and 2018 with rock super group Black Country Communion featuring Joe Bonamassa, Jason Bonham and Derek Sherinian. Glenn was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 along with other members of Deep Purple.

“Taking a page and inspiration from the Blackmore/Coverdale/Hughes/Lord/Paice Deep Purple MK 3 California Jam and Made in Europe era, the upcoming live show features the Purple classics Burn, Stormbringer, Might Just Take Your Life and Mistreated, among others, plus tracks previously never performed live by the original MK 3 line-up.

“Classic material from the Tommy Bolin MK 4 period is also featured, including Getting’ Tighter – Hughes’ funk rock extravaganza extraordinaire, plus the brooding Coverdale /Hughes masterpiece You Keep On Moving.”

