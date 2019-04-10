Climb aboard the Rainforest Carousel at Drusillas Park

Visitors to Drusillas Park can climb aboard brand new attraction the Rainforest Carousel, and be enchanted by the wonders of the rainforest on the classic ride with a captivating jungle twist.

Little ones can choose to ride their favourite animals including a sloth, river dolphin or a jaguar. There is even a river turtle that is wheelchair friendly, making this ride accessible for all.

Drusillas has plenty going on this Easter such as appearances from favourite characters including Hey Duggee, Peter Rabbit and the PJ Masks. Visit www.drusillas.co.uk for exact dates and more information. Located just off the A27 in Alfriston, Drusillas Park is open daily from 10am.

