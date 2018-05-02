Classic cars on display in popular fun annual event

Enjoy the stunning spectacle of Magnificent Motors on Western Lawns in Eastbourne this weekend.

This impressive and colourful event - which is not just for petrol-heads - will be held on Saturday May 5 and Sunday May 6.

Many marvellous examples of classic cars will be on show at the extravaganza.

More than 25 car clubs regularly participate in the event with more than 600 cars on display last year.

With classic motorbikes and buses also on display at the venue, there will be a little bit of everything for everyone and a great day out for remembering some of the great cars that defined their era.

Look out for the vintage vehicle Cavalcade setting off from by Fort Fun from 10am each day and making their way to the Western Lawns.

The event is free and will take place on the Western Lawns and Wish Tower Slopes from 11am to 5pm on both days.

Further details available from www.magnificentmotors.co.uk