Celebrating the magic and humour of Tommy Cooper

The legendary magic and humour of Tommy Cooper appears – Jus’ Like That - at the Lamb Inn, on Saturday (July 7,)

Clive St. James presents a show, brimming with Tommy’s favourite anecdotes and lovable gags.

Naturally, it wouldn’t be Tommy without the magic, and as an accomplished comedy magician, Clive re-enacts all the favourites: the awesome ‘bottle-glass, glass-bottle’, the incredible mind-reading duck, the chaos of the Chinese linking rings, the unbelievable Indian rope trick plus many more.

Vicky Cooper, Tommy Cooper’s daughter, described it as: ‘A very funny and magical performance’

Tickets £11 available from the Lamb or call 01323 720545.