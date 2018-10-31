Catch a sight of rare baby wallaby at Drusillas Park

Drusillas Park is celebrating after a rare baby wallaby emerged from her mother’s pouch for the first time.

The cute bundle of joy was named by keepers as ‘Holly Wallaby’ after the TV sweetheart Holly Willoughby, and the name stuck.

They believe the Joey was born in the summer but spent the past few months growing in her mother’s pouch.

Head Keeper, Mark Kenward said: “A joey is born about the size of a jelly bean and will remain in its mums pouch for up to six months while it grows, so we are very excited to see this baby out and about the enclosure already.”

Head down to Drusillas Park in Alfriston for your chance to see Holly - it is open from 10am daily.

