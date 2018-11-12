Cannabis-infused food at new Sussex restaurant

A vegetarian and vegan restaurant serving food infused with cannabis is to open in Sussex next month.

The Canna Kitchen – which owners say is the first of its kind in the UK – will open its doors to the public in Brighton on December 1.

The Canna Kitchen, Brighton

It is set to use legal and non-psychoactive cannabinoids in its dishes such as CBD, CBG and CBN, as well as naturally occurring flavours and fragrances from the cannabis plant itself.

Charlotte Kjaer, head chef of The Canna Kitchen, said: “I enjoy to cook with the seasons and in harmony with nature, a diet rich in seasonal plant based food is not only nutritious for the body, but also beneficial for the planet.

“I aim to create honest, balanced and vibrant food.”

Examples of dishes on offer include: Zaa’tar roast cauliflower, hemp heart tabbouleh, smoked aubergine, sesame cavolo nero and CBD tahini cream; and buckwheat and beetroot pancake, roast roots, rocket with CBD cashew cheese

A cannabis mocktail at The Canna Kitchen, Brighton

Sam Evolution, director of The Canna Kitchen, said: “The numerous beneficial properties of the cannabis plant have always inspired me. It is one of the most versatile crops in nature, with potential applications in almost every area of our modern life.

“Cannabis is a true gift, and one that if utilised properly could begin to remedy many of the ecological challenges of our time. It also happens to be the most nutritionally complete human food source on the planet, with a host of therapeutic benefits.

“We are seeking to change misconceptions around this plant by introducing it to people in a form they may not have encountered before. My team and I are thrilled to be a part of this exciting new concept, and to share the amazing ideas that we have been creating together.”

The Canna Kitchen is set to open at 14 Duke Street, Brighton on December 1.

In addition to the restaurant, The Canna Kitchen will be operating a CBD Café and dispensary upstairs with infused cakes, drinks and beverages.

To find out more, visit: www.thecannakitchen.co.uk