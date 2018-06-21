Camping out under the stars at Seven Sisters

Enjoy a unique chance to spend the night in the Seven Sisters Country Park on Saturday June 23.

Meet at 4pm at The Pump Barn next to Seven Sisters Visitor Centre where you can cook food over the fire before the group hikes to the campsite (about one mile away, tents and bags will be driven). After pitching tents you will set up a moth trap, footprint tunnels, trail cameras and small mammal traps, and in the evening head out looking and listening for nocturnal wildlife. In the mornings walk down to the beach before packing up and heading back. Not suitable for children under 6. Booking essential on sussexwildlife.org.uk.