Calendar Girls brings a heartwarming and hilarious musical to Eastbourne

Gary Barlow and Tim Firth’s Calendar Girls The Musical heads to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre, Carlisle Road, from Tuesday to Saturday, August 6-10.

This heart-warming show is based on a true story, film and award-winning play.

It stars Sarah Jane Buckley (Blood Brothers, Hollyoaks) as Annie, with Sue Devaney (Years and Years, Dinnerladies) as Cora, Julia Hills (Broadchurch, The Archers) as Ruth and Judy Holt (Cold Feet) as Marie. Lesley Joseph (Birds of a Feather) plays Jessie while Lisa Maxwell (Loose Women, Hollyoaks) stars as Celia.

The cast also includes Phil Corbitt as John, Ian Mercer as Rod, Sebastian Aberneri as Colin, Alan Stocks as Denis, Pauline Daniels as Lady Cravenshire, Ellie Leah as Miss Wilson, Danny Howker as Danny, Isabel Caswell as Jenny and Tyler Dobbs as Tommo.

A spokesperson said: “The critically acclaimed and award-winning production played a six-month London season at the Phoenix Theatre in 2017 and, before that, it played sold-out seasons in Leeds and Manchester.

“Gary Barlow and Tim Firth grew up in the same village in the North of England and have been friends for 25 years. With Take That, Gary has written and co-written 14 number one singles, has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and is a six times Ivor Novello Award winner. Tim has won the Olivier Award and UK Theatre Award for Best New Musical, and the British Comedy Awards Best Comedy Film for Calendar Girls.

“The show is inspired by the true story of a group of ladies who decided to appear nude for a Women’s Institute calendar to raise funds to buy a settee for their local hospital, in memory of one of their husbands. To date they have raised almost £5 million for Bloodwise. This musical comedy shows life in their Yorkshire village, how it happened, the effect on husbands, sons and daughters, and how a group of ordinary ladies achieved something extraordinary.”

Tickets £19.50-£48.50. Call 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk to find out more.

