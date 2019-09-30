Brilliant young violinist joins Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra for end-of-season concert

ESO Young Soloist Competition winner Lucilla Rose Mariotti is set to perform with the Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra.

The gifted 18-year-old began learning the violin at the age of five and has won plenty of awards in her native Italy, as well as abroad.

She will be playing Sibelius’s Violin Concerto at the group’s autumn concert on Sunday, October 20 (7pm).

The event will also feature Mendelssohn’s Ruy Blas Overture and Mozart’s Symphony No 41 (Jupiter).

This will be the last concert in the ESO’s 39th season and takes place in St Saviour’s Church, South Street, Eastbourne.

Tickets cost £14 in advance or £15 on the door from Reid and Dean, 43-45 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4QG, from concertmanager@eso.org.uk or from 07780 993801. To find out more visit www.eso.org.uk.

Deep Purple star performs classic hits in East Sussex. Click here to find out more.

Romesh Ranganathan in Eastbourne: tickets on sale now. Click here to find out more.

Four things to do in Eastbourne. Click here to find out more.

Four things to do in East Sussex. Click here to find out more.