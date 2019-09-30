Boycott and Aggers: anecdotes, laughter and surprises in Eastbourne

Jonathan Agnew MBE and Geoffrey Boycott OBE stop off at Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, next week with their new stage show.

Described as the Lennon and McCartney of cricket broadcasting, the duo offer anecdotes, laughter and surprises in An Evening With Boycott And Aggers on Tuesday, October 8 (7.30pm).

Tickets for the show cost £25 and are on sale now from www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or from the box office on 01323 412000.

A spokesperson said: “Aggers and Boycott are key figures in the world of cricket, both as former professional players and now as world-renowned commentators on the game. For this entertaining evening you don’t have to be a huge cricket fan to appreciate their on stage dynamics, as anyone who has seen this duo on stage before knows, this show is so much more than just cricket chat.

“Boycott has sworn revenge on Aggers after Jonathan’s hilarious wind-ups on Test Match Special. Come and see if this is the night he gets his own back!

“Agnew has often been described as a ‘master broadcaster’, and his consummate skills on air in Test Match Special have proved electric on stage in previous Evenings With Aggers alongside his prickly commentating partner Geoffrey, spin legend Graeme Swann, Indian’s ‘Little Master’ Sunil Gavaskar, and the gloriously eccentric David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd. Fresh from commentating on England’s incredible world-cup victory, the Ashes, and with rave reviews for his An Evening With Aggers solo shows, Aggers together with Boycott will take the audience on a fabulous journey that’s guaranteed to be entertaining.”

The evening is raising money for the Professional Cricketers’ Trust (PCT). Find out more at www.thepca.co.uk.

