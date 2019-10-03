Boycott And Aggers: anecdotes, laughter and a look at cricket’s incredible Summer of 2019

The finest road show in cricket – and one of the most famous figures in the history of the sport – arrives at the Congress Theatre next Tuesday (October 8) when Jonathan Agnew presents Out of the Ashes – An Evening with Boycott and Aggers.

Two years ago the BBC’s cricket anchorman brought Phil Tufnell with him to the Devonshire Park Theatre, and the pair brought the very full house down. This time Tuffers is replaced with the great Geoffrey Boycott, and Aggers agrees that the dynamics might be a little different.

“It’s just a different show, really. Phil is total hilarity and you don’t get very serious answers from him about anything! Geoffrey is very thoughtful, and very interesting on where the game is going. For example, he describes the Ben Stokes innings at Headingley as the best Test innings he’s ever seen. So he’s a very modern thinker too.

“People will see a different side of Boycott. He tells a good story, and he is at that stage of his life where he can reflect back very honestly. Geoff turns 80 next year, and I have to say this is probably the last chance that people will get to see him at an event like this on tour.

“We all know Geoff as a bluff, no-nonsense Yorkshireman, which can create a few issues! He is a fascinating character and was of course an extraordinary cricketer. And he tells very honest stories – including of falling out with everybody anywhere, if need be!”

The first half of the show takes a look at cricket’s incredible Summer of 2019, interspersed with video clips. The World Cup, the Ashes, including the astonishing England victory at Headingley, will come under the scrutiny of the recently knighted Sir Geoffrey – and of Aggers himself, who as both commentator and pundit is probably the shrewdest and most eloquent in the business.

BBC’s Test Match Special is special indeed: not so much a broadcast as a civilised, genial and unfailingly entertaining club for cricket followers, with no membership rules except a love of the sport. The format transfers seamlessly (there’s a cricket pun there somewhere) to the live stage, and local sports enthusiasts would be daft to miss this one.

Out of the Ashes starts at 7.30pm. Tickets for the show cost £25 and are on sale now from www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or from the box office on 01323 412000.

