Blood Brothers in Eastbourne: Lyn Paul says farewell to Mrs Johnstone

West End performer and pop singer Lyn Paul stars in Blood Brothers at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, this winter.

This tour will be the last time Lyn will play the iconic character Mrs Johnstone, and theatregoers can see the show from Tuesday to Saturday, December 10-14.

Lyn first played Mrs Johnstone in 1997 and starred as the character in many tours, as well as the final West End performances at the Phoenix Theatre in 2012.

She said: “I am beyond thrilled to be returning to Blood Brothers in this iconic role. I’m honoured to have been given the opportunity to undertake this ‘farewell tour’ by my good friend, Bill Kenwright. It’s such a privilege to be able to play Mrs Johnstone one final time.”

Lyn became famous in the 1970s as a member of the English pop group The New Seekers. The band’s biggest and best-known hit was ‘I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing’, which was adapted from the famous Coca-Cola advertising tune. The single sold more than 20 million copies and is still one of the best-selling singles in Britain.

Lyn will be joined by Eastbourne’s Robbie Scotcher as the Narrator, Alexander Patmore as Mickey, Joel Benedict as Eddie, Danielle Corlass as Linda, Danny Taylor as Sammy and Chloe Taylor as Mrs Lyons.

A spokesperson for the theatre said: “Blood Brothers tells the story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate. The memorable score includes ‘A Bright New Day’, ‘Marilyn Monroe’ and the emotionally charged hit ‘Tell Me It’s Not True’. When Mrs Johnstone (Lyn Paul), a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to provide for seven children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet. It is not long before her world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again – this time with twins. In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer, which leads to the show’s shattering climax.”

Tickets cost £18.50-£39.50. Call 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

