Birley Centre gig booked for Chris Difford and Steve Nieve

Chris Difford (Squeeze) and Steve Nieve (Elvis Costello) perform at the Birley Centre next to Eastbourne’s Towner and the Congress Theatre on Thursday, July 11 (8pm).

A spokesperson said: “Double Ivor Novello Award-winning lyricist Chris Difford has with his partner, collaborator, friend and Squeeze co-founder Glenn Tilbrook (who played to a packed Hailsham Pavilion back in March) written some of the most enduring and best-loved songs of our time – ‘Up The Junction’, ‘Cool For Cats’ and ‘Labelled With Love’ to name but a few.

Steve Nieve

“He has 17 Squeeze albums, three critically acclaimed solo albums, countless top 20 hits, 52 American tours, 50 UK tours and a variety of global tours under his belt and is undoubtedly one of the country’s most respected songwriters, co-writing with a host of musicians that include Elton John, Bryan Ferry, Jools Holland and Paul Carrack.

“Chris comes to the Birley Centre with some of his friends that include Steve Nieve. An Attraction or an Imposter? Well both actually.

“Paris-based contemporary composer Steve, a member of the rock and roll hall of fame, played keyboards for Elvis Costello for more than 30 years, firstly as a member of The Attractions, and in more recent times with The Imposters.

“Other artists that his keyboard stylings have graced include David Bowie, Hot House Flowers, Graham Parker, Squeeze, Tim Finn, Kirsty MacCall, Madness, Sting and Morressey.

“Perhaps the most intimate performances, however, were those where Costello and Steve toured together creating a spellbinding tour-de-force duo. Anybody who has witnessed these or indeed any of Elvis Costello’s live shows will appreciate the special magic that occurs when Steve Nieve is let loose on the piano.

“There might be a few intimate stories of Steve’s adventures with Elvis, but certainly expect a heart in mouth display of piano virtuosity, incendiary Steinway frenzy, and melodic inventiveness.”

Tickets cost £19.50 from Hailsham Pavilion (01323 841414) or Pebble Records, 14 Gildredge Road, Eastbourne (01323 430304).

