Ben Elton in Eastbourne: tickets selling fast

Tickets are selling fast for Ben Elton’s new stand-up show at Congress Theatre, Eastbourne.

The famous comedian, author and playwright is at the venue on Monday, November 11 (7.30pm), and tickets are priced at £31.50.

Call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

This is Ben’s first UK stand-up tour in 15 years.

A Congress spokesperson said: “Tickets have sold fast but act quickly and good seats can still be purchased for the Eastbourne date.

“More than 30 years ago, Ben Elton exploded into the national consciousness hosting Channel 4’s ground breaking Saturday Live. The Young Ones, Blackadder and sparkly suits ‘A little bit of Politics there’ followed and cemented Ben Elton as a comic icon of his age.

“Now, after a 15 year absence, he returns to the medium he did so much to define. With an all new stand-up show, he tries to make sense of a world which appears to have gone stark-raving-mad.

“Elton is one of the most popular stand-up talents of his generation, having first come to prominence after hosting Saturday Live in the mid-80s. As well as an experienced and successful stand-up comic he is also a Novelist, Playwright, Actor and Director.

“He’s known for writing classic comedies including Blackadder with Richard Curtis, The Young Ones with Rik Mayall and Lise Mayer and The Thin Blue Line and for his best-selling novels. He has published 15 books in total which have all been in the top 10 bestsellers list (most making it to number one) and written the West End smash musicals We Will Rock You, the Phantom of the Opera sequel Love Never Dies, The Beautiful Game and Tonight’s the Night.”

