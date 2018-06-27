Be drenched by colour in fun seafront celebration

Enjoy the most colourful event on Eastbourne’s stunning seafront this Sunday all in aid of charity.

Colour Run Sussex is a 5k course to complete at your own pace - run it, walk it or even dance to the finish line.

This event is about celebration rather than speed or achieving a personal best.

Runners will pass six colour zones along the 5k course. At each colour zone you will be doused in a rainbow of 100% safe coloured powder, so you’re guaranteed to cross the finish line plastered in colour.

Arrive at the Wish Tower Slopes on Sunday July 1 at 9am for registration, the event begins at 10am. You will receive an exclusive Colour Run Sussex pack which will include a white printed T-shirt, wristband, individual colour powder and official finisher medal.

This is a fun family race all in aid of raising money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity Children With Cancer Fund, Anthony Nolan and Clic Sargent. More info at www.colourrunsussex.com/