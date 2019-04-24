Be bowled over by Polegate Drama Group’s spring play

Polegate Drama Group will be playing Outside Edge as its spring production this May and aims to bowl audiences away with this hilarious comedy by Richard Harris.

Picture the scene... the neatly mowed village green, clear blue skies, the cricket team in white, tea and sandwiches in the pavilion, loyal wives and girlfriends looking on. Sound perfect? but storm clouds are gathering. Watch sparks begin to fly as the team foolishly tries to solve various marital problems at the same time as winning the game.

The play has been been staged in the West End and was adapted into an ITV series starring Brenda Blethyn, Robert Daws and Timothy Spall. Catch it at Polegate Community Centre from Thursday May 30 until Saturday June 1 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets £10 adults, £7 children and are available from Archers & Partners 483348 or online at www.polegatedramagroup.com.

read more: Eric and Ern sunshine at the Devonshire Park Theatre