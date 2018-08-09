Be amazed, amused and suprised by Circus Vegas

Circus Vegas, billed as a one-of-a-kind production and featuring some of the most talented artistes in the world, has arrived Princes Park in Eastbourne with shows until Tuesday August 14.

Circus Vegas merges elements of circus with all the glitz, glamour and spectacle that Vegas has become famous for. Amazing high wire walkers, Wheel Of Death performers, Globe Of Death stunt riders, amazing aerialists and a strong man who has a 3-ton truck driven over him are in the mix, and all of it compered by master of ceremonies clown Edy.

Tickets from £16,38 upwards on www.eventbrite.co.uk.

