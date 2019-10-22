Avenue Q in Eastbourne: see what the fuzz is all about

Avenue Q heads to the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, this autumn.

The cheeky puppet musical, which has won Tony Awards’ for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, will be at the venue from Monday, October 28, to Saturday, November 2 (7.45pm, Saturday 2.30pm).

Tickets cost £25-£34.50 (discounts available). Call 01323 412000 or visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

It’s a show that’s “part flesh, part felt and all heart,” said a spokesperson for the theatre. “It’s the laugh out-loud-show that’s had sell-out runs on Broadway, in the West End and all across the UK.”

The story centres around a group of quirky characters on a downtown New York street who are trying to make sense of their lives.

“This coming-of-age parable addresses and satirizes the issues and anxieties associated with entering adulthood. Its characters lament that as children, they were assured by their parents, and by children’s television programs such as PBS’s Sesame Street, that they were ‘special’ and ‘could do anything’; but as adults, they have discovered to their surprise and dismay that in the real world their options are limited, and they are no more ‘special’ than anyone else.

“Meet Princeton, a bright-eyed graduate who comes to New York City with big dreams and a tiny bank account. Soon discovering that the only neighbourhood in his price range is Avenue Q, he finds himself moving in with some truly quirky characters. There’s Brian the out-of-work comedian and his therapist fiancée Christmas Eve; Nicky the good-hearted slacker and his closet gay Republican roommate Rod, an Internet ‘sexpert’ called Trekkie Monster and a very cute kindergarten teacher named Kate Monster. And would you believe the building’s superintendent is Gary Coleman?”

Avenue Q is suitable for ages 14 and up,

Craig Charles headlines a huge party at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre. Click here to read more.