Wreck-it Ralph is back in fun Disney animation

Enjoy the last of half-term hols with a family viewing of Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) showing at Hailsham Pavilion on Friday February 22 and Saturday February 23 at 2.15pm.

Video game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the World Wide Web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet to help navigate their way, including an entrepreneur named Yesss, of trend-making site BuzzzTube.

