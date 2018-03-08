Weekend joy in the form of Early Man in Eastbourne

What could be better this weekend than an outing to see Early Man (PG) at the Curzon cinema - screenings are on Saturday March 10 and Sunday March 11 from 12.15pm.

From the makers of Wallace and Gromit, and directed by Oscar winner Nick Park, Early Man tells the story of how plucky cave man Dug, his sidekick Hognob, and the rest of their tribe face a grave threat to their simple existence. Lord Nooth plans to take over their land and transform it into a giant mine, forcing Dug and his clan to dig for precious metals. Not ready to go down without a fight, Dug and Hognob must unite their people in an epic quest.