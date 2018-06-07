Walk in Sherlock’s footsteps in East Dean

In 1903 the greatest fictional detective ever retired to East Dean on the South Downs to be a beekeeper.

Author Arthur Conan Doyle lived near here and used the area as inspiration for one of Holmes’ last adventures.

On Saturday June 9 from 2-4pm there is a guided walk starting from The Tiger Inn, East Dean, to see the house he (probably) retired to and take a walk along the spectacular cliffs while listening to the case of The Lions Mane, set along this rocky coast. This will be a three mile walk with a trip to the pub at the end of it. Cost is £5 per person and children go free, but this is suitable for 12 and over only.