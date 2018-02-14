Voice On A Lightbeam at Towner Gallery today

Join Towner and scientist Dr Jonathan Hare on Friday February 16 to experiment with light and sound and transmit your own voice on a light beam in an experiment that could, in principle, be used to communicate across the vacuum of space.

This workshop from 11am-4pm is based on one of the challenges from BBC2’s Rough Science, and is inspired by Towner’s latest exhibition We Stared at the Moon from the Centre of the Sun: Haroon Mirza Curates the Arts Council Collection. Dr Jonathan Hare is a freelance science communicator.

Everyone welcome from age six upwards and the session is free to attend, no booking required.

This event is part of Brighton Science Festival.