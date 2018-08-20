Unique crafts and skill on display at the Enterprise Centre

Kiln – Fired up for Ceramics, Glass & Enamelling returns for the second year to the Enterprise Centre on Saturday September 1 and Sunday September 2.

This unmissable event will be a unique opportunity to see a wide variety of work by talented artists from across Sussex, Kent and London.

Visitors will have the chance to get creative with fused glass and pottery throwing workshops - so this is an unmissable chance for the public to have a free go on the potter’s wheel.

Seaford-based Hesketh Potters Supplies will also be selling a wide range of raw materials, clay, glazes and equipment at the fair.

Anthony McIntosh, a ceramic and glass artist, and a member of the Enterprise Centre’s @The Makery gallery, said: “This is such an exciting event. The kiln is where, through the effects of fire, seemingly ordinary materials transition into beautiful works of art.

“Outside of specialised fairs it is rare for people to see, gathered in one space, such a range of unique and hand-crafted, fired objects.”

Also exhibiting will be well-known ceramic artist, and herself a member of @The Makery, Julie Snowball, who has been working in ceramics for 30 years.

Julie commented: “Working with clay gives me the ultimate freedom of expression. Turning a little bit of mud into magic!”

For more information visit: www.facebook.com/SussexCraftandDesignFair.

read more: Finding art in everyday objects