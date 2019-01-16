UK debut of Carey Young’s most ambitious work yet at Towner Art Gallery in Eastbourne

Towner Art Gallery next month presents the UK debut of Carey Young’s Palais de Justice (2017), an ambitious video installation which develops the law-related artwork the artist has been creating for more than a decade.

The piece was filmed at the Palais de Justice in Brussels, a vast 19th century courthouse designed to symbolize the power of law and empire, and still Belgium’s main working court. Contradicting the familiar patriarchal culture of law, and always shooting without the knowledge or permission of the court or anyone depicted, Young’s camera shows female judges and lawyers at work.

The UK presentation of Palais de Justice at Towner in 2019 coincides with the centenary of the passing of the Sex Disqualification (Removal) Act 1919, which allowed women – for the first time – to serve as magistrates and jurors, and enter the legal and other professions.

In Palais de Justice, men and their iconography of patriarchal power are still present, but their usually dominant position is reversed. Male lawyers wait patiently and nervously outside courtrooms for a female judge to allow them in.

Filmed over two years, the artist spent extended periods filming in the court’s endless corridors, always shooting in plain sight, while playing a kind of cat and mouse game with security personnel.

Young perpetuates a heightened sense of the colossal interior of the Palais de Justice, with an immersive soundtrack recorded from beneath the immense marble dome of the court’s main hall, and in the surrounding corridors and underground spaces.

Palais de Justice was first shown in 2017 in solo exhibitions at Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas, Texas and Paula Cooper Gallery, New York.

