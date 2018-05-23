Towner to celebrate women’s voices in summer film season

In the centenary year of the 1918 suffrage act, the first major season of film in Towner Art Gallery’s new state-of-the-art auditorium is dedicated entirely to women in film.

All of the films presented each week have been directed or co-directed by women, and most are female-focused in their narrative.

There will also be regular foreign language, documentary, family-friendly and queer film screenings.

The season starts with recent release Lady Bird directed by Greta Gerwig and starring the luminous Saoirse Ronan. Set in Sacramento, Gerwig’s own hometown, the film follows Lady Bird as she teeters on the brink of adulthood, struggling to navigate her relationship with her mother (Laurie Metcalf) during last summer at home before college. Nominated for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay in this year’s Oscars, Lady Bird will be shown on June 9 at 2pm, June 10 at 4.30pm, and June 14 at 2pm.

Dark River directed by Clio Barnard, and released in 2018 will be shown on June 17 at 4.30pm. For more Clio Barnard, see The Arbor playing as part of Towner’s documentary strand, also playing on June 17.

These two newer films will be followed by amazing movie The Piano directed by Jane Campion in 1993 starring Holly Hunter, Anna Paquin and Harvey Keitel, on July 7 at 2pm, July 8 at 4.30pm and July 12 at 2pm. More details to follow.