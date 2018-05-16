Towner exhibition celebrates ‘poet-painter of the twilight’

Towner Art Gallery presents the first exhibition in forty years of a late Victorian artist known as ‘the poet-painter of the twilight.’

Edward Stott: A Master Of Colour And Atmosphere opens next week and runs from May 25 until September 16.

The show explores the work of the significant but largely neglected late Victorian artist Edward Stott (1855-1918). Much celebrated in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, he was known for his atmospheric and delicate depictions of rural, domestic and biblical life. Marking the centenary of Stott’s death, the exhibition brings together for the first time in four decades a large body of paintings spanning the artist’s life, including a number of rarely seen works.

In April, the book Edward Stott: A Master Of Colour And Atmosphere by Dr Valerie Webb, is published by Sansom & Co. Webb is also co-curator the exhibition with Sara Cooper, Head of Collections at Towner.

Trained in Paris and initially influenced by French Impressionism and rustic naturalism, Stott did not paint in true plein air fashion, but sketched in pencil, chalk and pastels in the open air, making notes on the weather, light and colour, which he would then use to produce paintings in his studio. The exhibition includes a selection of both sketches and paintings, revealing Stott’s working process and his interest in combining the subjectivity of feeling with objective recording.