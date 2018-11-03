The Nutcracker And The Four Realms - our review (3 out of 5)

There’s a very traditional feel about this latest movie in the Disney catalogue.

Put aside, A Wrinkle in Time, The Incredibles 2 or even Christopher Robin.

This is old school Disney, a folk tale brought to the big screen with a simple plot, family values, some charming creatures and, for the most part, very obvious good and bad characters.

It belongs in the same stable as Cinderella or Snow White.

While there is plenty of the beautiful music by Tchaikovsky, the story deviates somewhat from the recognised version seen in the ballet.

Clara (Mackenzie Foy) and her family attend a Christmas party at her godfather Drosselmeyer’s (Morgan Freeman) house.

Soon she is in a strange magical land thanks to a present from her late mother.

There she meets the leaders of three of the four realms and a gang of mice.

But who is the enemy and who are the allies?

As usual Disney has pulled together a formidable cast, including Matthew Macfadyen, Helen Mirren, Richard E. Grant and Keira Knightley.

And there’s also smaller roles from the likes of Miranda Hart, Jack Whitehall, Omid Djalili and Meera Syal.

So no problem with the acting, and the special effects and sets are particularly spectacular.

However, its simplicity of story-telling and plot means it struggles in the Disney line-up.

But if you miss it on the big screen (the best place to see it) this is a good movie for Christmas for all the family.

Film details: The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG) 99mins

Directors: Lasse Hallström, Joe Johnston

Starring: Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley, Morgan Freeman

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol