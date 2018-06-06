Tap, waltz, swing and strut your way to Jazz Dance Company’s show

A new cast of performers from the prestigious London Studio Centre will dazzle on the Devonshire Park Theatre stage on Sunday June 17 at 7.30pm as the Jazz Dance Company presents Decades.

This show is an exciting celebration of much loved jazz dance and musical theatre though history.

Follow the 36-strong company from the glamour of 1920s Hollywood through the decades to the present day, capturing the essence of ever-changing eras, through events and many musical styles.

Stylish, satirical or sassy, Jazz Dance Company showcases a range of dance styles from hip hop, commercial and contemporary to tap, technical and lyrical jazz, presenting a show that is diverse, entertaining, vibrant and bursting with creativity.

Originally established in 1996, Jazz Dance Company was created to present a show to tour the UK for a limited season. The challenges of learning to be part of a creative team and appearing on the professional stage are the culmination of the London Studio Centre student’s training. Previous graduates have gone on to achieve great UK and international dance success with companies including ZooNation and Bounce and performing with top names in music, TV and stage such as Kylie Minogue and Kanye West, and in musicals Cats, The Lion King and many more.

Their productions feature works from leading choreographers and Decades includes pieces from Kenrick ‘H20’ Sandy MBE, (known best for the Olivier Award winning Pied Piper, London 2012 Olympic opening ceremony), Kevan Allen (Jesus Christ Superstar, Walt Disney, The Royal Variety Show), Nikki Trow (X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, Little Mix), Matthew Cole (Footloose, Flashdance, The Producers), Anthony Whiteman (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Mack and Mabel) and Carrie-Anne Ingrouille (Zoonation, The Mad Hatters Tea Party, Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense) alongside many other wonderful choreographers.

Jazz Dance Company will present an evening of high energy dance magic for families and dance fans alike. Tickets priced £15, students and school groups 10+ £8, available from eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000.