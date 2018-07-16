Talented textile artist shortlisted for quilting prize

Talented Eastbourne textile artist Sandra Grusd has been shortlisted for a major international prize at Europe’s largest patchwork and quilting event, The Festival of Quilts.

The Festival of Quilts takes place at the NEC in Birmingham in August each year and attracts over 20,000 visitors from all over the world.

The annual Fine Art Quilt Masters competition attracts hundreds of entries and is judged by a panel of leading figures from the art and quilting community. The competition celebrates quilts that transcend craft and demand equal billing with gallery quality fine art works.

Sandra will find out if her stunning entry, Re-Imagined, has scooped her the title of Fine Art Quilt Master 2018 and £5,000 in prize money at The Festival of Quilts Awards Ceremony on August 9.

The event itself which runs from August 9-12 is a feast for the senses with over 750 hung competition quilts on display and nearly 30 quilt galleries featuring spectacular work by internationally-acclaimed artists and groups. Other highlights include: an extensive workshop programme led by top UK and international tutors; talks, lectures, and demonstrations; full social programme including the Festival Awards Ceremony, Dinner, Fashion Show and An Audience with award-winning US quilter, author and musician Ricky Tims; The Creative Textiles Studio featuring quilt makers in action in a live studio environment; and over 300 textile craft suppliers.

Opening times are 10am to 5.30pm daily (closes 5pm Sunday).

Tickets for The Festival of Quilts are available at www.thefestivalofquilts.co.uk or 0844 581 1289. Advance tickets are £16 (concessions £14.50) with a wide selection of options available.